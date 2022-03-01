Wellington Management Group LLP Has $19.61 Million Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CPF opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $816.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

