Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welbilt by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 347,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Welbilt by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after acquiring an additional 320,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after acquiring an additional 158,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,883,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

