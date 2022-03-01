Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WEG stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

