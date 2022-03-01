Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.