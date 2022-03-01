Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

