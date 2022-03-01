Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

BX opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

