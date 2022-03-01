Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $168.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

