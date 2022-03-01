Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 817 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $332.67 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

