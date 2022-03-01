Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.75.

NYSE W opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.62. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

