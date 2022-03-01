Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.63. 32,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,478. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.67 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.