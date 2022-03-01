Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
WRTBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
