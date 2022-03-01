Warp Finance Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $155.10 or 0.00359638 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $724,953.76 and $61,138.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002649 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

