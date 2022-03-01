Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WHR stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.11) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a market cap of £667.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.34.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 61,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($133,995.06).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Warehouse REIT (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

