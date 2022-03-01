Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,082,499 shares of company stock valued at $987,780,216 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

