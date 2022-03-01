Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.62 million and $4,143.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00375241 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 237,998,674 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

