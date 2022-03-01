Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vroom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 7,552,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,050. The company has a market cap of $832.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Vroom has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vroom by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vroom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vroom by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.