Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 49.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BUSE opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

