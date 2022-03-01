Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 240,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Porch Group by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 411,223 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

