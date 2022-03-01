Voya Investment Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

