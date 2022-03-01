Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

