Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $253.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day moving average is $296.54.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

