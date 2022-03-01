Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.