Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 52,992 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,992 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

