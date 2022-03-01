Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,053 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

