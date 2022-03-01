Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $379,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $4,165,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $32,814,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ OLPX opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $30.41.
Olaplex Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
