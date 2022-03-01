Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $379,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $4,165,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $32,814,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Olaplex Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.