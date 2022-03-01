Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) by 308.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 171,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HYRE opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.73. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

