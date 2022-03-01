Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

