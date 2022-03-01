Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 10,730 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

