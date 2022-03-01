VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMW. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

