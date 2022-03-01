VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMW. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.87.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.