Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.25 ($19.07).

Several research firms have issued reports on VTY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,002 ($13.44). 350,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,344. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 852 ($11.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

