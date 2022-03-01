Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

