Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 1,855.6% in February

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 1,855.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

