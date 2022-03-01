Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,705. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

