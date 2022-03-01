Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 14,135 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

