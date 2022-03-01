Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. 2,372,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,711,547. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.