Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

MCHP stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,275. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

