Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

PH stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.11. 3,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $279.12 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.