Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,654. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

