Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

