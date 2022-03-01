Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 938,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,648,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.