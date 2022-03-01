Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,484 shares of company stock worth $210,070,389 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.94. 73,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

