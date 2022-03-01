Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

