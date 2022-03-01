Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,650 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,530 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.75. 6,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $216.58. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

