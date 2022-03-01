VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 337,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,937. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

