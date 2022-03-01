Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $380.20

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380.20 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 380.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 103830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.31).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.84) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.30).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

