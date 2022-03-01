Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 175 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,591. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

