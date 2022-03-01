Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,090,000.

IAUM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

