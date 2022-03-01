Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 680 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 23,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,447. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

