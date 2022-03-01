Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 311 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,038. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81.

