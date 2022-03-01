Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 125 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

